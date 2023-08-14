Explained | Wildfires in the US—the deadliest blazes in American history

What is the deadliest wildfire in US history?

The Peshtigo fire in Wisconsin started Oct. 8, 1871 and killed 1,152, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

At the time, Peshtigo was a permanent home to about 2,000 people, although its population swelled with immigrants looking for work in the lumbering, manufacturing and railroad industries.

The town was surrounded by pine forest, all of its structures were made of wood, including its sidewalks. Sawdust from the town's woodworking factory - the largest in the world - covered everything. On Oct. 8, 1871, following a dry winter, spring and summer, the town was a particularly vulnerable when a low-pressure system kicked up a strong wind and transformed a nearby brushfire into a conflagration, which survivors described as a wall of fire that consumed the settlement within minutes, according to the Peshtigo Historical Society.