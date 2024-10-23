Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

McDonald's shares fall as E coli outbreak tied to Quarter Pounder kills 1 in US

At least 10 people were sent to the hospital and the outbreak was reported in 10 states.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 09:33 IST
World newsMcDonald's

Follow us on :

Follow Us