Homeworld

Meta's Instagram down for thousands in US

More than 5,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, Downdetector's data showed.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 03:27 IST

Meta's Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 5,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, Downdetector's data showed.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Published 22 March 2024, 03:27 IST)
World newsUnited StatesInstagramMeta

