Meta's Instagram down for thousands in US

Meta's Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 5,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, Downdetector's data showed.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.