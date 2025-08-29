Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Microsoft sacks four after office protests against company’s Israel links

The terminations follow growing unrest among staff after reports that Microsoft’s Azure software is used by Israeli surveillance agencies.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 05:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 05:01 IST
World newsprotestIsraelMicrosoft

Follow us on :

Follow Us