West Asia is on the brink of full-scale war, says Putin

<p>Kazan: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that West Asia was on the brink of a full-scale war as tensions rose sharply between Israel and Iran.</p><p>"The fighting that began a year ago in Gaza has now spread to Lebanon," Putin, sitting beside Chinese President Xi Jinping, told a meeting of the BRICS+ group in the city of Kazan on the Volga.</p>.EU urges BRICS countries to tell Putin to end Ukraine war.<p>"Other countries in the region were also affected. The degree of confrontation between Israel and Iran has sharply increased. All this resembles a chain reaction and puts the entire Middle East on the brink of a full-scale war."</p>