<p>A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the Friday night deaths of six people, including a child, in Clay County, Mississippi, law enforcement officials said.</p><p>Daricka Moore, 24, is accused of killing several family members and a local pastor before being taken into custody, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said on Saturday at a press conference. The charge against Moore, a county resident, is likely to be upgraded to capital murder, and the death penalty is a possibility if he is found mentally competent, officials said.</p><p>"This is horrific. It's about as bad as it gets," said Scott Colom, the district attorney for Mississippi's Sixteenth Circuit Court, whose jurisdiction includes Clay County.</p>.US federal agents shot two people in Portland, police say.<p>According to Scott, Moore is accused of shooting his father, brother and uncle fatally in the head on Friday evening before stealing a truck and driving to a second site where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl, who was also related to him, before fatally shooting her in the head.</p><p>A 911 call then directed law enforcement to a third site, where two more males were found fatally shot in the head. One of those males was a local pastor. Moore was apprehended at a nearby location just before midnight, Scott said.</p><p>The motives for the killings are unknown, Scott said.</p><p>"This has really shaken our community," Scott told the press conference. "Personally, I don't know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old."</p><p>The Mississippi Crime Lab, a state office, will conduct autopsies, Scott said.</p><p>Moore is set to appear in court on Monday.</p><p>Located in northeastern Mississippi, Clay County has a population of nearly 20,000. </p>