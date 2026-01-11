Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Mississippi man accused of killing six, including 7-year-old child and pastor

Daricka Moore, 24, is ‌accused of killing several family members and ⁠a local pastor before ‌being taken into custody, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said on Saturday at a press conference.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 01:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 01:16 IST
World newsMississippi

Follow us on :

Follow Us