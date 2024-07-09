Home
Modi in Russia: PM enjoys tea with Putin at his home, takes golf cart ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after he arrived in Moscow amid global outcry over Russian strikes in Ukraine. Here are some pictures from Modi and Putin's meet at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 07:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Vladimir Putin as he arrives at the latter's residence near Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi enjoy a golf cart ride during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin are seen enjoying a stroll during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi enjoy tea on a terrace during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Vladimir Putin hugs Narendra Modi during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Vladimir Putin shows the way to Narendra Modi during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi enjoy tea on a terrace during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi visit a horse barn during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence near Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Published 09 July 2024, 07:41 IST
