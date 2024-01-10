More than 1,000 flights cancelled as extreme weather batters US

More than 1,000 domestic and international flights in the United States were canceled Tuesday as extreme weather pummeled the country from coast to coast.

With more than 70 flights called off, Chicago O'Hare International Airport had the most cancellations, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website. Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington had about 45 canceled flights, followed by New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport and then New York's LaGuardia Airport, both at just more than 40.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly issued a ground stop at O'Hare Tuesday afternoon, citing excessive snow and ice.

Marc and Mary Dicklin of Ames, Iowa, and members of their family, including their two college-age sons and their fiancees, watched their phones and laptops at Des Moines International Airport as they waited to leave for a ski trip in the Swiss Alps.

Marc Dicklin said that they had been at the airport since 6 am and that their original flight out of Des Moines, Iowa, was canceled just before boarding.

Kayla Kovarna, a spokesperson for the Des Moines Airport Authority, said one of the two main runways at the airport was closed because of wind, and the other was closed from 7 to 11 a.m. as crews plowed and chemically treated its surface. According to FlightAware, at least 13 flights scheduled to depart the airport Tuesday were canceled, and a dozen others were delayed. Kovarna said she expected more disruptions.