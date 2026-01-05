<p>Paris: More than 145 countries agreed on Monday to amend a 2021 global minimum corporate tax agreement, addressing Washington's concerns the rules could penalise US multinational companies.</p><p>The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said the fresh package preserves the 15 per cent global minimum tax framework designed to ensure large multinationals pay a baseline tax wherever they operate.</p>.Iran remembers: Intruders can’t be liberators.<p>The update includes simplifications and carve-outs to align US minimum tax laws with global standards, accommodating earlier objections raised by the Trump administration.</p><p>OECD head Mathias Cormann said in a statement the arrangement "enhances tax certainty, reduces complexity, and protects tax bases."</p><p>As of October, more than 65 countries had begun implementing the 2021 global tax deal, which requires nations to apply a 15% corporate tax or impose a top-up levy on multinationals booking profits in jurisdictions with lower tax rates.</p><p>The revised agreement solidifies global backing after G7 countries, including the US, brokered a deal in June exempting some US companies from parts of the original framework.</p><p>A broader agreement, reached on Monday after Washington pressured holdouts to back the updated arrangement, helps stabilise the global deal.</p><p>The pact's future was thrown into doubt last January when President Donald Trump criticized the 2021 deal negotiated by the Biden administration, saying it wasn't applicable in the US.</p><p>The Trump administration threatened retaliatory taxes against countries that imposed levies on US firms under the 2021 deal. </p>