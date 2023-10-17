Joe Biden’s Israel trip is risky but worth it

Even so, the current situation — and therefore also the president’s itinerary — requires special finesse. That’s because Biden and his team are trying to do at least four things at once.

First, they want to give succor to Israel in its hour of need. Second, they’re trying to get the hostages held by Hamas out alive — and not just the US citizens among them. Third, they’re working to protect innocent Palestinian lives in the Gaza Strip. Not least, they’re also laboring to keep this war from drawing in other countries and becoming conflated with adjacent conflicts, possibly even kindling a global conflagration.