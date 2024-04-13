Musk, Argentine president see eye-to-eye on boosting free markets and lithium

Buenos Aires: Billionaire Elon Musk and Argentina's libertarian president promised to work together on Friday to promote free markets as well as potential lithium projects after the two likeminded men met in Texas, home to the tycoon's Tesla electric car company.

The chief spokesman to President Javier Milei said the pair visited Tesla's Austin headquarters and discussed a variety of topics, from the need to boost declining birthrates worldwide to pursuing technological development while defending "liberty."

Musk, one of the world's richest men, has previously showed his admiration for Milei's full-throated embrace of private enterprise and his distain for what he sees as socialist excesses.