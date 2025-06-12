Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Musk called Trump before expressing regret publicly

Musk said on Wednesday he regretted some of the posts he made about Trump as they had gone 'too far.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 20:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 20:02 IST
World newsElon Musk

Follow us on :

Follow Us