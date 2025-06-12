Musk called Trump before expressing regret publicly

<p>President Donald Trump received a phone call from Elon Musk on Monday before the billionaire expressed regret over some of the posts he made on social media last week, according to a White House source with knowledge of the matter.</p>.Trump says Musk was 'very nice' to express regret on his posts\n.<p>Musk said on Wednesday he regretted some of the posts he made about Trump as they had gone "too far," a gesture the US president described as "very nice," in the latest sign of a tentative reconciliation between the two men. </p>