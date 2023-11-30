Musk says he cannot see himself voting for Biden in 2024

By Akayla Gardner

Elon Musk said he cannot envision himself voting for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

“I think I would not vote for Biden,” Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., said Wednesday at the New York Times Dealbook conference. He’d been asked if he could see himself casting a ballot for Biden in a hypothetical matchup with former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner.

Asked if that meant he would vote for Trump, Musk demurred. “I’m not saying I’d vote for Trump,” he added with an audible sigh. “This is definitely a difficult choice here.”

Musk has said he voted for Biden, a Democrat, in 2020 but the two men have had a contentious relationship since the president took office.

Biden has rarely mentioned Musk or Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, even when discussing issues involving the automobile industry or the administration’s efforts to promote EVs. Biden invited the chief executives of the Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. to the White House for an event in 2021 but did not extend an invitation to Tesla.

That rankled Musk, who cited the administration’s snub on Wednesday. Without “doing anything to provoke the Biden administration, they held an electric vehicle summit at the White House and specifically refused to let Tesla attend,” Musk said. “Biden went on to add insult to injury and publicly said GM was leading the electric car revolution.”