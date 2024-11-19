Musk, top Trump advisor clash at Mar-a-Lago Dinner. Here's why

<p>Elon Musk, tech billionaire and now part of US President-Elect Donald Trump's new government, reportedly got into a spat with the Republican's legal advisor, Boris Epshteyn. </p><p>Musk, who has unofficially become the President-elect's "first buddy", rose to prominence in Trump's inner circle, much to the dislike of many old timers. Musk has been influencing the appointment of many crucial posts in Trump's Cabinet including backing Howard Lutnick for Treasury Secretary. </p><p>This simmering anger came to the fore, <a href="https://www.axios.com/2024/11/18/trump-cabinet-musk-adviser-clash" rel="nofollow">as per</a> <em>Axios</em>, who spoke to an insider claiming that there was a 'massive blowup' between two of Trump's closest people. The publication reported on the "huge explosion" at a Mar-a-Lago dinner last week. </p><p>Reportedly the spat occurred with Epshteyn pushing contentious Matt Gaetz for the attorney general's post. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Musk</a>, who is to head Trump's new Department of Government of Efficiency, along side Vivek Ramaswamy, is concerned about Epshteyn having too much sway over the President-elect. Epshteyn coordinated Trump's legal battles in his many criminal cases. </p>.Brazil's first lady insults Elon Musk at G20 social event.<p>Sources who spoke to <em>Axios </em>reported that Musk accused Epshteyn of leaking to the press details of Trump's personnel picks. However, Epshteyn refuted the allegations. </p><p>The outburst did not come as a surprise to Trump's senior staff since tensions were presumably brewing at the transition meeting. Given Trump's love for pitting his loyalists against each other, this outburst was bound to happen, the publication reported. </p><p>Donald Trump cruised to victory at the recent US Presidential elections defeating Democrat Kamala Harris, although exit polls had predicted a much tighter race. The Republican who will now have a second term in the Oval Office managed to win all the swing states as well, and has promised to 'fix' things in the nation with the help of close confidantes, among which is Elon Musk. </p>