Myanmar's flooding death toll rises to 113, state media reports

Myanmar's death toll from floods rose to at least 113 as of Saturday evening, the country's military government said on Sunday, following heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Yagi that has caused havoc across parts of Southeast Asia.

At least 320,000 people have been displaced and 64 were still missing, government spokesman Zaw Min Tun said, according to a late-night bulletin on state-run MRTV.

"The government is conducting a rescue and rehabilitation mission," he said.

Adverse weather from Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year, has killed hundreds of people in Vietnam and Thailand, and flood waters from swollen rivers have inundated cities in both countries.

The flooding in Myanmar began last Monday, with at least 74 people killed by Friday, based on state media reports.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup in February 2021 and violence has engulfed large parts of the country.