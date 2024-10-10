Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

NATO to hold annual nuclear drill from Monday, alliance chief Rutte says

F-35A fighter jets and B-52 bombers will be among some 60 aircraft from 13 nations taking part in the Steadfast Noon exercise, hosted by Belgium and The Netherlands, NATO officials said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 13:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 13:56 IST
World newsNATONuclear

Follow us on :

Follow Us