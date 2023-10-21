Nawaz Sharif says he was offered $5 bn by ex-US president Bill Clinton to not conduct nuclear tests

Sharif said he never betrayed his supporters nor did he shy away from any kind of sacrifice. He recalled how "fake cases" were framed against him, his daughter and his party leaders.

“But no one abandoned the PML-N flag. Tell me, who are they who separated Nawaz Sharif from his nation? We are those who built Pakistan. We made Pakistan an atomic power. We brought an end to load-shedding.”

He compared how roti costs way higher today than when he was in power. “Was I ousted for this reason? What is this decision? You are the public, you tell, do you agree with this decision?”

The PML-N supremo lamented how the country is in a dire state today but at the same time vowed to redirect Pakistan to the path of growth.