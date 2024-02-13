Nawaz Sharif to become Pak PM for fourth time, says PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif after rocky elections

Lahore: Pakistan's former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister for a record fourth time.

“I still stand by my words that Nawaz Sharif will become prime minister for the fourth time,” Dawn News quoted Shehbaz Sharif, the three-time former prime minister's younger brother, as saying at a press conference here

The 74-year-old leader first took power in 1990 but was forced out three years later by corruption allegations -- a theme that has dogged his career.

He came to power for the second time in 1997 and held the prime minister's post till 1999 when he was deposed in a military coup after plotting to sideline army chief of staff Pervez Musharraf.