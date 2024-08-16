Home
Negotiations must be based on plan to implement what was previously agreed: Hamas on truce talks

Talks between mediators are set continue in Doha on Friday.
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 01:09 IST

Hamas politburo member Hossam Badran said on Thursday that the Palestinian group sees that any negotiations must be based on a clear plan to implement what was agreed on previously, as talks between mediators are set continue in Doha.

Badran reiterated in a statement published by Hamas that any deal should achieve a complete ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of hostages, a return of displaced Palestinians and a hostage exchange deal.

