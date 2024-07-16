Nepal government forms task force to find out missing buses in Trishuli as 13 bodies recovered so far

Kathmandu: Rescuers in Nepal have recovered 13 bodies, including that of three Indians, after two buses were swept into a swollen river following a landslide in the Chitwan district last week, authorities said on Monday.

Out of the 13 corpses, three bodies belong to Indian nationals and five are yet to be identified.

The landslide happened in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district on Friday. Three people swam to safety soon after the incident.