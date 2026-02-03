Menu
Homeworld

Nepal govt to deploy army from Wednesday for March 5 elections

The government implemented the House of Representatives Election Integrated Security Plan for strengthening the law and order situation during the election.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 17:59 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 17:59 IST
World newsNepalElections

