Nepal lifts TikTok ban after app addresses cyber crime concerns

Kathmandu: Nepal lifted a ban on Chinese-owned TikTok on Thursday, more than nine months after outlawing the popular video sharing app for disturbing "social harmony and goodwill."

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting after the company agreed to cooperate with Nepal's law enforcers to address TikTok-related crime and regulate its content, a government source said on condition of anonymity.

TikTok, whose holding company is Beijing-based ByteDance, said it was pleased with the decision.