Nepal to legalise marijuana cultivation for medicinal purposes

Kathmandu: Nepal will legalise marijuana cultivation and consumption for medicinal purposes, Finance Minister Barsha Man Pun announced on Tuesday while presenting the government's budget estimates for the 2024-35 fiscal year.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament, Pun said that necessary laws would be framed for commercial production of marijuana in the country.

"Legal arrangements will be made for commercial cultivation and consumption of marijuana for medical use," Pun said while unveiling a budget of Rs 1.860 trillion for the fiscal year 2024/25.