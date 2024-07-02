Nepali Congress & CPN-UML strike deal to oust PM 'Prachanda'; to form new alliance

Kathmandu: In a dramatic political development, Nepal's two largest parties - Nepali Congress and CPN-UML - have inked a midnight power-sharing deal to form a new 'national consensus government' to replace the coalition government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda.”

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) chairman and former prime minister K P Sharma Oli, reached an understanding on forming a new coalition on Monday midnight, according to former foreign minister Narayan Prakash Saud.

Deuba, 78 and Oli, 72, agreed to share the Prime Ministerial position on a rotation basis for the rest of the term of the Parliament, said Saud, who is also a Nepali Congress central member.

Nepali Congress, the largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) has 89 seats at present while CPN-UML has 78 seats. The combined strength of the two large parties is 167, which is sufficient for a majority of 138 seats in the 275-member HoR.

The two leaders also met on Saturday to lay the ground for a potential new political alliance between the two parties, following which Oli's CPN-UML ended its association with the Prachanda-led government barely four months after extending support to it.

Under the agreement that is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, the CPN-UML chief Oli will lead the government in the first phase of the remaining term of Parliament.

The two leaders have agreed to share the premiership for one and a half years, turn by turn, Saud said.

The two leaders tentatively agreed to form a new government, amend the Constitution, and work out a power-sharing formula, which they reportedly shared with a few confidants, media reports said, quoting multiple senior leaders from both parties.

Nepal has had 13 governments in the last 16 years, indicating the fragile nature of the Himalayan nation's political system.