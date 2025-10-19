Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal’s Gen Z group to form political party, puts conditions to contest polls

Fresh elections to the House of Representatives have been scheduled for March 5, next year.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 18:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 18:40 IST
World newspoliticsNepalpollsGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us