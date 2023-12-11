Netanyahu and Putin speak, and offer different versions of what was said

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and President Vladimir Putin of Russia spoke by telephone Sunday for the first time in weeks, offering sharply different accounts of what was said in a reflection of the strained relationship between the two leaders since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu said he was dissatisfied with positions that Moscow had adopted at the United Nations Security Council and “expressed sharp criticism of the dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran,” according to a statement from his office.

For its part, the Kremlin said the focus of the conversation was on the “catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.”

Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, on Friday backed a U.N. resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and said the United States was “complicit in Israel’s brutal massacre,” an apparent reference to the more than 17,000 people who health authorities in Gaza say have been killed in the enclave since the war began. The United States blocked the resolution, arguing that Israel has the right to defend itself against attacks by Hamas.