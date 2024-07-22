Home
Netanyahu says Israel will send delegation for hostage deal talks on July 25

The statement said Netanyahu held a meeting on Sunday with the delegation and senior members of Israel's defence establishment.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 20:20 IST

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a delegation charged with negotiating a hostage deal with Hamas to be dispatched on Thursday, Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement did not specify the delegation's destination. Until now a ceasefire effort led by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the United States has failed to produce any deal, with both sides in the more than nine-month-old Gaza conflict blaming each other for the impasse.

Published 21 July 2024, 20:20 IST
