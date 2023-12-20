New Zealand to explore AUKUS benefits, boost security ties with Australia

New Zealand is not a party to the trilateral pact though the US has said the door was open for it to engage on AUKUS.

But Luxon reiterated New Zealand's nuclear-free stance which he said was "non-negotiable". New Zealand and the U.S. describe themselves as close strategic partners, although their alliance was suspended in the 1980s when New Zealand barred visits from U.S. nuclear-powered or armed warships.

Close security ties with Australia, New Zealand's only formal defence ally, are "very foundational" as the country faces "a more challenging and complex world," said Luxon, a former airline executive.

Both New Zealand and Australia would "work together as bedrock partners in the region together working with our Pacific Island nations partners," he added.

Albanese said he had a long working relationship with Luxon and Australia would continue to deepen its trade and economic ties with New Zealand and work together to respond to shared challenges, including climate change.

"On a personal level, Christopher and I are perhaps the two leaders of nations who are more than anyone else aviation nerds, having built the relationship when Prime Minister Luxon was the head of Air New Zealand and I was Australia's transport minister," Albanese said.

Foreign policy and defence largely have a bipartisan consensus in New Zealand, and the current government is following a similar path to the previous Labour government, which had become increasingly concerned about China's growing influence in the Pacific.

David Capie, director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University, said he expected the new government to pay more attention to its traditional partners such as those in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group including Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States.

"While it's tempting to focus on what's new, I think on a host of foreign policy trade and security issues there is bipartisan shared ground and there will be a lot of continuity as well," he said.