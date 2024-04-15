JOIN US
world

News in Pics | April 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 15 April 2024, 02:42 IST

Palestinians, who were displaced by Israel's military offensive on south Gaza, make their way as they attempt to return to their homes in north Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from central Gaza Strip April 14, 2024.

Palestinians, who were displaced by Israel's military offensive on south Gaza, make their way as they attempt to return to their homes in north Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from central Gaza Strip April 14, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People walk below an anti-Israel billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran April 14, 2024. Majid

People walk below an anti-Israel billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran April 14, 2024. Majid

Credit: Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS Photo

A man walks past graffiti that depicts US President Joe Biden as the superhero Captain America in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 14, 2024.

A man walks past graffiti that depicts US President Joe Biden as the superhero Captain America in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 14, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A bee gathers pollen from bluebells in London, Britain, April 14, 2024.

A bee gathers pollen from bluebells in London, Britain, April 14, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 15 April 2024, 02:42 IST)
World newspicturesIranIsraelHamasGaza

