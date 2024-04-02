News in Pics | April 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key bridge lies across the deck of the Dali cargo vessel as salvage work continues, in Baltimore, Maryland.
An Iranian woman holds a picture of the late military officer Qassem Soleimani during an anti-Israel protest in Tehran.
Credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Protesters burn U.S. and Israeli flags during an anti-Israel protest in Tehran.
Credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A view of the funeral parlour where authorities have kept the bodies of eight Chinese migrants who died when their boat capsized off the coast of the Mexican southern state of Oaxaca, in Santo Domingo Zanatepec, Mexico.
(Published 02 April 2024, 00:37 IST)