JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 02 April 2024, 00:37 IST

Follow Us

Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key bridge lies across the deck of the Dali cargo vessel as salvage work continues, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key bridge lies across the deck of the Dali cargo vessel as salvage work continues, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
An Iranian woman holds a picture of the late military officer Qassem Soleimani during an anti-Israel protest in Tehran.

An Iranian woman holds a picture of the late military officer Qassem Soleimani during an anti-Israel protest in Tehran.

Credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protesters burn U.S. and Israeli flags during an anti-Israel protest in Tehran.

Protesters burn U.S. and Israeli flags during an anti-Israel protest in Tehran.

Credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A view of the funeral parlour where authorities have kept the bodies of eight Chinese migrants who died when their boat capsized off the coast of the Mexican southern state of Oaxaca, in Santo Domingo Zanatepec, Mexico.

A view of the funeral parlour where authorities have kept the bodies of eight Chinese migrants who died when their boat capsized off the coast of the Mexican southern state of Oaxaca, in Santo Domingo Zanatepec, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 April 2024, 00:37 IST)
World newsEntertainment NewsIranIsraelUS news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT