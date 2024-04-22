JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 22 April 2024, 03:19 IST

Women mourn near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Servicemen of the 1148th separate artillery brigade of Air Assault Troops of Ukraine fire a M777 howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine

Credit: Reuters Photo

Barcelona Open: Norway's Casper Ruud in action during the final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsip

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ranchi: Congress and RJD workers clash during 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Ranchi

Credit: PTI Photo

