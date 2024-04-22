News in Pics | April 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Women mourn near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Servicemen of the 1148th separate artillery brigade of Air Assault Troops of Ukraine fire a M777 howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine
Barcelona Open: Norway's Casper Ruud in action during the final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsip
Ranchi: Congress and RJD workers clash during 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Ranchi
(Published 22 April 2024, 03:19 IST)