JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 26 April 2024, 02:48 IST

Follow Us

People are silhouetted against the sun as they walk outside a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, at Bengaluru, in Karnataka, April 26, 2024.

People are silhouetted against the sun as they walk outside a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, at Bengaluru, in Karnataka, April 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A demonstrator holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments on former President Trump’s claim of presidential immunity over criminal charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2024.

A demonstrator holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments on former President Trump’s claim of presidential immunity over criminal charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person reacts near the entrance of Columbia University amidst a demonstration in support of Israel, as the on-campus student protest encampment in support of Palestinians continues, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2024.

A person reacts near the entrance of Columbia University amidst a demonstration in support of Israel, as the on-campus student protest encampment in support of Palestinians continues, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People pray as students and others demonstrate at a protest encampment at University Yard in support of Palestinians in Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at George Washington University in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2024.

People pray as students and others demonstrate at a protest encampment at University Yard in support of Palestinians in Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at George Washington University in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 April 2024, 02:48 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT