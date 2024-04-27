News in Pics | April 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Relatives hold banners with images of the missing students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College outside National Palace, during a march to demand justice for their loved ones, in Mexico City, Mexico April 26, 2024.
Patients take a shelter in a corridor of a hospital during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine April 27, 2024.
Owls stand on a sign reading "Family of Owls" in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 26, 2024.
Women stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Barmer, Rajasthan, India, April 26, 2024.
