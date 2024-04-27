JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 27 April 2024, 02:35 IST

Follow Us

Relatives hold banners with images of the missing students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College outside National Palace, during a march to demand justice for their loved ones, in Mexico City, Mexico April 26, 2024.

Relatives hold banners with images of the missing students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College outside National Palace, during a march to demand justice for their loved ones, in Mexico City, Mexico April 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Patients take a shelter in a corridor of a hospital during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine April 27, 2024.

Patients take a shelter in a corridor of a hospital during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine April 27, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Owls stand on a sign reading "Family of Owls" in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 26, 2024.

Owls stand on a sign reading "Family of Owls" in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Women stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Barmer, Rajasthan, India, April 26, 2024.

Women stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Barmer, Rajasthan, India, April 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 April 2024, 02:35 IST)
World news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT