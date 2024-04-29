JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 29 April 2024, 03:26 IST

Follow Us

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan celebrate winning Serie A - Milan, Italy - April 28, 2024 General view as Inter Milan players celebrate winning the Serie A with fans at the Piazza Duomo during the team bus parade

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan celebrate winning Serie A - Milan, Italy - April 28, 2024 General view as Inter Milan players celebrate winning the Serie A with fans at the Piazza Duomo during the team bus parade

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A woman begs for money at the entrance of the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral during Sunday mass in Cap-Haitien, Haiti April 28, 2024.

A woman begs for money at the entrance of the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral during Sunday mass in Cap-Haitien, Haiti April 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Corgi dog takes part in a costume parade during a Star Wars themed event in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2024.

A Corgi dog takes part in a costume parade during a Star Wars themed event in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Women stand as Palestinian Christians hold Palm Sunday Mass at the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 28, 2024.

Women stand as Palestinian Christians hold Palm Sunday Mass at the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 28, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 April 2024, 03:26 IST)
World newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT