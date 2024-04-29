News in Pics | April 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan celebrate winning Serie A - Milan, Italy - April 28, 2024 General view as Inter Milan players celebrate winning the Serie A with fans at the Piazza Duomo during the team bus parade
A woman begs for money at the entrance of the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral during Sunday mass in Cap-Haitien, Haiti April 28, 2024.
A Corgi dog takes part in a costume parade during a Star Wars themed event in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2024.
Women stand as Palestinian Christians hold Palm Sunday Mass at the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 28, 2024.
(Published 29 April 2024, 03:26 IST)