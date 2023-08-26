Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | August 26, 2023

Here are the top photos from around the world.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 02:39 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute at the Kargil War Memorial, at Dras, in Kargil district, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in Athens, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin dines students during the launch of the expansion of the state government's breakfast scheme for school children, at Tirukkuvalai, in Nagapattinam district, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

PTI Photo

Rollout of rover of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 from the lander to the lunar surface, as observed by Lander Imager Camera, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

PTI Photo

Booking mugshot of former US President Donald Trump.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

(Published 26 August 2023, 02:39 IST)
World newsGreeceNarendra ModiDonald TrumpISROChandrayaan-3

