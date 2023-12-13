JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 13, 2023

Best photos from around the world
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 00:26 IST

Follow Us

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is endorsed by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu at a campaign town hall in Manchester.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is endorsed by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu at a campaign town hall in Manchester.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina's President Javier Milei shakes hand with Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt following the lightening of a menorah during a Hanukkah celebration in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina's President Javier Milei shakes hand with Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt following the lightening of a menorah during a Hanukkah celebration in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy react during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy react during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk poses with the members of his government after winning the vote of confidence, in Parliament, in Warsaw.

Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk poses with the members of his government after winning the vote of confidence, in Parliament, in Warsaw.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Delegates meet on the day of COP28 draft deal negotiations, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Delegates meet on the day of COP28 draft deal negotiations, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 December 2023, 00:26 IST)
World newsUkrainePolandUS newsCOP28 summit

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT