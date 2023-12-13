News in Pics | December 13, 2023

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is endorsed by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu at a campaign town hall in Manchester.
Argentina's President Javier Milei shakes hand with Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt following the lightening of a menorah during a Hanukkah celebration in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy react during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington.
Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk poses with the members of his government after winning the vote of confidence, in Parliament, in Warsaw.
Delegates meet on the day of COP28 draft deal negotiations, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
