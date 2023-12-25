JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 25, 2023

Best pictures from around the world!
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 02:56 IST

Follow Us

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, December 24, 2023.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, December 24, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A person releases a sky lantern during Christmas festivities, in Athens, Greece, December 24, 2023.

A person releases a sky lantern during Christmas festivities, in Athens, Greece, December 24, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mumbai: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates celebrates after India won the one-off Test cricket match against Australia, in Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

Mumbai: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates celebrates after India won the one-off Test cricket match against Australia, in Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students from Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students from Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 December 2023, 02:56 IST)
India NewsWorld newsSports NewsChristmas

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT