News in Pics | December 25, 2023

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, December 24, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A person releases a sky lantern during Christmas festivities, in Athens, Greece, December 24, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Mumbai: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates celebrates after India won the one-off Test cricket match against Australia, in Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.
PTI Photo/Shashank Parade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students from Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.
PTI Photo