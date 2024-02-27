News in Pics | February 27, 2024

Members of the Jordanian Armed Forces air drop aid parcels along the Gaza coast, in cooperation with Egypt, Qatar, France and the UAE on February 27.
Displaced Palestinians wait to receive free food at a tent camp, amid food shortages, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 27, 2024.
A tractor balloon sits atop a flagpole, as Polish farmers protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe and against the import of agricultural produce and food products from Ukraine, near the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland, February 27.
A man named John, wears an 'I voted' sticker on his hat, as Democrats and Republicans hold their primary presidential election, at Faith Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S. February 27.
(Published 27 February 2024, 17:17 IST)