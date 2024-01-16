News in Pics | January 16, 2024

People walk through the snow on the Duke Ellington Memorial Bridge in Washington.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman takes part in a protest against what demonstrators allege is police extortion faced by sex workers, in La Paz, Bolivia.
Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view of Iowa State Capitol covered in snow, ahead of Iowa state caucus vote, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Credit: Reuters Photo
n Ecuadorean armed forces member inspects a person while patrolling at a commercial harbor area, amid the ongoing wave of violence around the nation, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Credit: Reuters Photo
10th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in Pyongyang.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstration to mark 100 days of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cairo.
Credit: Reuters Photo