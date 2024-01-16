JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 16, 2024

Last Updated 16 January 2024, 00:31 IST

People walk through the snow on the Duke Ellington Memorial Bridge in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman takes part in a protest against what demonstrators allege is police extortion faced by sex workers, in La Paz, Bolivia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An aerial view of Iowa State Capitol covered in snow, ahead of Iowa state caucus vote, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

n Ecuadorean armed forces member inspects a person while patrolling at a commercial harbor area, amid the ongoing wave of violence around the nation, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Credit: Reuters Photo

10th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in Pyongyang.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstration to mark 100 days of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cairo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 16 January 2024, 00:31 IST)
