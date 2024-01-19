News in Pics | January 19, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a devolution ceremony in Iqaluit.
Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs is brought into the church for her funeral at The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach.
The booster for Axiom Mission 3 is pictured on the day of its launch to the International Space Station with crew members Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the U.S./Spain, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravci of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden, at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
A police officer takes cover on a staircase next to civilians, as burning barricades across several neighbourhoods forced residents to take shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
E. Jean Carroll exits Manhattan Federal Court, in the second civil trial after she accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in New York City.
