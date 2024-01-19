JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 19, 2024

Last Updated 19 January 2024, 00:26 IST

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a devolution ceremony in Iqaluit.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a devolution ceremony in Iqaluit.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs is brought into the church for her funeral at The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach.

Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs is brought into the church for her funeral at The Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The booster for Axiom Mission 3 is pictured on the day of its launch to the International Space Station with crew members Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the U.S./Spain, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravci of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden, at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The booster for Axiom Mission 3 is pictured on the day of its launch to the International Space Station with crew members Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the U.S./Spain, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravci of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden, at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A police officer takes cover on a staircase next to civilians, as burning barricades across several neighbourhoods forced residents to take shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

A police officer takes cover on a staircase next to civilians, as burning barricades across several neighbourhoods forced residents to take shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Credit: Reuters Photo

E. Jean Carroll exits Manhattan Federal Court, in the second civil trial after she accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in New York City.

E. Jean Carroll exits Manhattan Federal Court, in the second civil trial after she accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

