Homeworld

News in Pics | January 6, 2024

Last Updated 06 January 2024, 02:50 IST

US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers a speech to mark the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College, in Blue Bell, near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers a speech to mark the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College, in Blue Bell, near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A firefighter extinguishes remains of an unidentified missile, which Ukrainian authorities claimed to be made in North Korea, at a site of a Russian strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 2, 2024.

A firefighter extinguishes remains of an unidentified missile, which Ukrainian authorities claimed to be made in North Korea, at a site of a Russian strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 2, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Maha aarti in Ranchi.

Maha aarti in Ranchi.


Credit: PTI Photo

MV Lila Norfolk, a cargo ship, which was hijacked near Somalia's coast in the Arabian Sea. INS Chennai of the Indian Navy closely followed the hijacked ship and rescued all 21 crew, including 15 Indians, onboard.

MV Lila Norfolk, a cargo ship, which was hijacked near Somalia's coast in the Arabian Sea. INS Chennai of the Indian Navy closely followed the hijacked ship and rescued all 21 crew, including 15 Indians, onboard.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 06 January 2024, 02:50 IST)
