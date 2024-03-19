News In Pics | March 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on as he guides a training of the fire division, in North Korea, March 18, 2024, in this picture released on March 19, 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency.
Credit: Reuters Photo/KCNA
An Egyptian boy paints a piece of cardboard with the colours of the Palestinian flag at the art studio of Imad Hassan Anwar, founder of the Adam Association for Human Development and Zebala Store project, as children learn to make Ramadan decorations like traditional lanterns and crescents from recycled waste, in an initiative to engrave values and to entrench the Palestinian cause in their minds, in Giza, Egypt, March 15, 2024.
A Dominican Republic soldier keeps watch as Haitians queue while crossing the border after they were allowed into a market for needed essentials and trade, as gang violence continues in the aftermath of the resignation of Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry, at a farmer's market in the border town of Dajabon, Dominican Republic, March 18, 2024.
Russian incumbent President Vladimir Putin, who was declared winner of the presidential election by the country's electoral commission, is seen on screens on the stage as he attends a rally, which marks the 10th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, March 18, 2024.
