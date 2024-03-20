JOIN US
Homeworld

News In Pics | March 20, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 20 March 2024, 03:19 IST

New York police officers stand guard as protesters march demanding a ceasefire and the end of Israeli attacks on Gaza, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view shows a derelict hotel or hot-spring inn, abandoned after the bubble economy burst in the early 1990s, along the Kinugawa River at Kinugawa Onsen hot-spring resort in Nikko, Tochigi prefecture, Japan March 15, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Lucy Chin, 25, poses for a photograph in front of cherry blossom trees at The Quad on the University of Washington campus in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A giant sculpture is burned on the last day of Fallas Festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

World newsIn Pictures

