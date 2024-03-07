JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | March 7, 2024

Best pictures from around the world.
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 03:04 IST

Follow Us

Farmers burn a mock casket as they protest outside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office against the European Union's Green Deal and imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, in Warsaw, Poland

Farmers burn a mock casket as they protest outside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office against the European Union's Green Deal and imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, in Warsaw, Poland

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
BJP supporters during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, at Bettiah in West Champaran district, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event.

BJP supporters during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, at Bettiah in West Champaran district, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event.

PTI Photo

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt poses with the red budget box outside his office on Downing Street in London

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt poses with the red budget box outside his office on Downing Street in London

Reuters

Railways staff and commuters after the inauguration of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the section.

Railways staff and commuters after the inauguration of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the section.

PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 March 2024, 03:04 IST)
World news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT