Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | May 20, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 02:44 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 02:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A Greylag goose is seen during sunset at lake Zicksee near Sankt Andrae, Austria, May 19, 2024. REUTERS

A Greylag goose is seen during sunset at lake Zicksee near Sankt Andrae, Austria, May 19, 2024. REUTERS

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, May 19, 2024.

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, May 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cast member Isabelle Fuhrman leaves following the screening of the film "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2024.

Cast member Isabelle Fuhrman leaves following the screening of the film "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Morehouse College graduate with his back turned holds a Palestinian flag while U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a commencement ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 19, 2024.

A Morehouse College graduate with his back turned holds a Palestinian flag while U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a commencement ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 19, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2024, 02:44 IST
World newspictures

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT