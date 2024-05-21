News in Pics | May 21, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Smoke rises from an explosion following an airstrike in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, May 20, 2024.
Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te and new Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim take part in the inauguration ceremony outside the Presidential office building in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2024.
Lozbang Sherab, 75, head of the family feeds his ailing wife Pustong Lamo, 85 inside a kitchen before casting their votes, in Ladakh's remote Warshi village, home to just one family and five eligible voters, in the Ladakh region, India, May 20, 2024.
Photographers take pictures of cast member Demi Moore's dog, as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Substance" in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 20, 2024.
