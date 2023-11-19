News in Pics | November 19, 2023

A Palestinian child looks out the window of a vehicle while fleeing north Gaza and moving southward, as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 18, 2023.
REUTERS
A woman throws water to a handicapped person to cool down amid a heatwave, on the street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 18, 2023.
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is launched from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. November 18, 2023.
A person dressed as a horned evil spirit known as 'Krampus' parades with a torch through the small town of Goricane, Slovenia, November 18, 2023.
