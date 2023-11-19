JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 19, 2023

Last Updated 19 November 2023, 01:36 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

A Palestinian child looks out the window of a vehicle while fleeing north Gaza and moving southward, as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 18, 2023.

REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

A woman throws water to a handicapped person to cool down amid a heatwave, on the street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 18, 2023.

REUTERS

[object Object]

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is launched from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. November 18, 2023.

REUTERS

[object Object]

A person dressed as a horned evil spirit known as 'Krampus' parades with a torch through the small town of Goricane, Slovenia, November 18, 2023.

REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 November 2023, 01:36 IST)
World newsIsrael-Palestine ConflictSpace X

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT