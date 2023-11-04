JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics, November 4: Best photos from around the world

Best photos from around the world
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 19:23 IST

People walk in a flooded street in the aftermath of Storm Ciaran, in Oste, in Tuscany region, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A man smokes cannabis during the informal annual cannabis holiday in Denver in US.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

An artist performs 'Agnithira Theyyam' during the Keraleeyam festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Farmers work on field as others burn paddy stubble, on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Eden Gardens illuminated with lights ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo 

INS Vipul participates in a demonstration during the 'Day at Sea' event by the Indian Navy on the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo 

(Published 03 November 2023, 19:23 IST)
World newspictures

