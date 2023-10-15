Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 15, 2023

A look at the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 02:01 IST

Israeli tanks and military vehicles take position near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron and Education and Youth Minister Gabriel Attal arrive at the site after a teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack at the Lycee Gambetta-Carnot high school in Arras, northern France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, in southern Israel, October 14, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Palestinian man carries a wounded girl at the site of Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 14, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 15 October 2023, 02:01 IST)
