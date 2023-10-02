News in Pics, October 2 | Best pictures from around the world

A snow covered road leads up a hill at dusk in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation during a public show named "Walk Your Worth" organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Emergency personnel work at the scene where several Cuban migrants died after a truck accident in Pijijiapan, Chiapas, Mexico.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Tourists crowd the Taj Mahal during the long weekend owing to Gandhi Jayanti, in Agra.
Credit: PTI Photo
Members of the Turkish Police take cover as an unexploded bomb is detonated in front of the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey.
Credit: Reuters Photo