Homeworld

News in Pics, October 2 | Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 02 October 2023, 02:16 IST

A snow covered road leads up a hill at dusk in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation during a public show named "Walk Your Worth" organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal near the Eiffel Tower as part of Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Emergency personnel work at the scene where several Cuban migrants died after a truck accident in Pijijiapan, Chiapas, Mexico. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tourists crowd the Taj Mahal during the long weekend owing to Gandhi Jayanti, in Agra. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Members of the Turkish Police take cover as an unexploded bomb is detonated in front of the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 02 October 2023, 02:16 IST)
